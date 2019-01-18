Tigers outswim Royals in Tuesday tune-up

GALION — Back on Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers swim squads welcomed the visiting Wynford Royals to their home pool to compete in a final tune-up before Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship meet at Ontario.

The Tigers would have no issues with the Royals as the boys team won 60-23 while the Lady Tigers also were victorious by a 65-15 margin.

Galion’s boys began their sweep of events with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay as the foursome of Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt claimed first place in 1:50.56. Later on in the day, the 200-yard freestyle team of Alstadt, Weston Rose, Isaac Niedermier and Alec Dicus captured first in 1:40.88. To close out the sweep, Rose, Karnes, Strack and Alstadt won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a finishing time of 3:39.50.

In the individual events, Dicus and Strack both won a pair of events while Alstadt, Karnes, Rose and Tate also claimed first-place finishes.

Dicus was the winner of the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.41) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.17) with Strack taking first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.14) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.93). Alstadt finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.70 while Karnes won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.21. Rose was the winner in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.45 with Tate winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.63.

Other placements for the boys on Tuesday were: Dicus, Niedermier, Grayson Willacker and Tate- 2nd, 400-free relay; Rose- 2nd, 200-free; Karnes- 2nd, 200-IM; Niedermier- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-free; Tate- 2nd, 500-free and Kyler Ratcliff- 3rd, 100-back.

For the Lady Tigers, it would also be a clean sweep of the relay and individual events, starting with the 200-medley relay team of Troie Grubbs, Kaisey Speck, Kennedy Speck and Sari Conner. The Galion group won the event in 2:05.80 to start the sweep. Later on in the 200-free relay, the same girls but in a different order would team up again for a top finish with a time of 1:52.21. To finish off the day, the 400-free relay team of Danielle Schneider, Destiny Yoder, Kate Wildenthaler and Ashleigh Wright won the event with a finishing time of 5:10.98.

In the individual events, four girls claimed all eight event wins with Conner, Kaisey Speck, Kennedy Speck and Grubbs capturing a pair of first-place finishes apiece.

Conner was the winner of the 200-free (2:18.79) and the 50-free (28.75) while Kaisey won the 200-IM in 2:26.34 and the 100-breast in 1:13.39. Kennedy was the winner in the 100-fly (1:15.51) and the 500-free (6:17.20) with Grubbs swimming to the top spot in the 100-free (56.27) and the 100-back (1:06.79).

Other placements for Galion’s girls against Wynford were: Wright, Yoder, Kiera VanMeter and Schneider- 2nd, 200-free relay; Schneider- 2nd, 200-free and 2nd, 500-free; Wright- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 100-back and Yoder- 2nd, 100-free.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-5.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

