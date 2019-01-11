Aquatic Tigers cruise to sweep of Presidents, Bulldogs

GALION — The Galion Tigers swimmers were in their home waters at the Galion YMCA on Wednesday against the visiting Harding Presidents and the Crestline Bulldogs.

Both the boys and girls teams for the Tigers would have no issues with their opponents, sweeping both on the day to help the boys team improve to 7-1 on the season and the Lady Tigers improve to 4-4.

Galion’s boys team would claim first place in every event but one on the day. The Tigers upended Harding; 67-17 and Crestline; 74-3.

Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt got the winning started in usual fashion in the 200-yard medley relay, claiming the top spot in a time of 1:50.01. The Tigers foursome of Alstadt, Weston Rose, Karnes and Alec Dicus would join forces later in the meet to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.24.

In the individual events for Galion, Karnes and Alstadt would earn two wins apiece on the afternoon. Karnes was the top finisher in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.38) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.13). Alstadt took the top spot in two freestyle races, winning the 50-yard free in 23.29 and the 100-yard free in 52.93.

Also picking up wins for the home team were Rose, Dicus, Strack and Tate.

Rose was the winner of the 200-yard free with a time of 1:58.93 while Dicus outlasted Tate in the 500-free, winning with a finishing time of 5:25.77. Strack was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.88 and Tate rounded out the wins for Galion in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning in a time of 1:13.59.

Other placements for the boys were: Dicus- 2nd, 200-free; Strack- 2nd, 200-IM; Isaac Niedermier- 3rd, 50-free; Rose- 2nd, 100-free; Tate- 2nd, 500-free; Kyler Ratcliff- 2nd, 100-back; Chris Amick- 2nd, 100-breast; 200-free relay, 3rd and 400-yard freestyle relay, 2nd.

In the girls portion of the meet, Galion defeated Harding; 46-35 and Crestline; 65-8.

Troie Grubbs, Kaisey Speck and Kennedy Speck, while also being a part of two winning relay teams, picked up double wins on the day while Sari Conner rounded out the winning for the Lady Tigers.

Grubbs was the top swimmer in the 200-free (2:10.19) and the 100-back (1:05.46). Kaisey won the 200-IM in 2:26.54 and the 100-breast in 1:14.32. Kennedy was victorious in the 100-fly (1:13.47) and outlasted the field in the 500-free (6:13.56). Sari was the winner in the 100-free, taking the top spot with a time of 1:02.28.

Those same four girls won the 200-medley relay to start the meet, claiming the win in 2:04.38. Later on in the afternoon, Grubbs, the Specks and Conner swam to first place in the 200-free relay in 1:54.04.

Other placements for the Lady Tigers on Wednesday were: 400-free relay, 3rd; Danielle Schneider- 3rd, 50-free; Ashleigh Wright- 2nd, 500-free and 3rd, 100-back.

Galion will be back in home waters on Tuesday, January 15 when they host the Wynford Royals in one final tune-up before the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference swim meet. The MOAC meet will once again be at Ontario and is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 19.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

