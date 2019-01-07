Lady ‘Dogs earn first MBC win

MANSFIELD — On Saturday afternoon, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs hoops team traveled to Mansfield Christian High School for a Mid-Buckeye Conference meeting with the hosting Lady Flames.

In a turnover-ridden contest, it would be the visitors coming away with the victory by a final tally of 59-38. The win for Crestline moves their overall record to 4-9 on the season and 1-3 within the MBC.

After the opening eight minutes of play, the Bulldogs held a five-point advantage at 15-10 before extending their lead further to 30-17 at the half. Crestline would go on to outscore their hosts in the second half; 29-21 to propel them to the 21-point victory despite the teams combining for 56 turnovers (Crestline-25, Mansfield Christian-31).

The Bulldogs shot 18/46 from the interior on the day to go along with just 3/21 from the perimeter, creating many rebounding opportunities. At the free-throw line, Crestline finished at a 14/22 clip. Rounding out the team stats, the visitors wrapped their victory with 55 total rebounds (24O, 31D), 16 assists, 18 steals and five blocks.

Daija Sewell led the way for the blue and white with a dozen points while also recording three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Alandra Tesso and Brianna Briggs also finished in double-figures for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 11 and 10, respectively

Other stats for Crestline in the win were: Tesso- 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; Briggs- 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Lauryn Tadda- 9 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals; Hannah Delong- 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Destiny Hoskinson- 3 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kennedy Moore- 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Ivy Stewart- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 blocks, 1 steal and Desi Naveja- 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday, January 12 when they host another conference foe in the likes of the Kidron Central Christian Lady Comets at 1 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_Crestline-Bulldog-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048