Galion bowlers roll into 2019 against Elgin

GALION — The bowlers from Galion High School returned from a break in their schedules on Thursday to play host to the visiting Elgin Comets at Victory Lanes.

Galion’s boys teams kept their winning streak alive, defeating the Comets by a final score of 2,175-1,978. For the Lady Tigers, they would fall to the Lady Comets by a tally of 1,372-1,152.

Austin Rinehart would turn in the top performance of the afternoon for the hosting Tigers, rolling a pair of 235 games to equate to a two-game series of 470. Dylan Ruth rolled a 213 and a 198 for a series of 411. AJ Randalph recorded a 350 series (184, 166), Alan Evans turned in a 305 (155, 150) and Nathan Najera rounded out the scoring for Galion with a 277 (125, 152).

After the first game against Elgin, Galion led 912-814 and stretched their advantage further with a game two score of 901-790. Entering the Baker Series, the Tigers found themselves on top by 209 pins at 1,813-1,604. In that Bakers Series, Galion rolled a 188 and a 174 to amass 362 while Elgin went for a combined 374 (178, 196) en route to their 1,978.

Over on the girls side of the alley, Abby Crager turned in the top-series on the day, recording a 208 thanks to games of 107 and 101. Shelena Wilcox rolled a 108 in her first game for the high-game score of the match for the Lady Tigers. Wilcox finished with a 198 series.

Malaeh Stratton rolled a 202 (101, 101), Paige Donahue bowled a 189 series (105, 84) and Halle Kiss wrapped the Galion scoring with a 169 series (71, 98).

The Lady Tigers found themselves trailing 596-492 after game one and 1,097-966 after the second game. In the Bakers Series, the Comets rolled a 150 and 128 to add 278 to their score en route to victory as Galion managed an 85 and a 101.

On Tuesday, January 8, the Galion squads will be on the road against the teams from River Valley in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. The Tigers boys team will head to Ashland and LuRay Lanes on Saturday, January 12 for the Ashland Baker Bash.

