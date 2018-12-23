Lady Bulldogs roll to a 47-point blowout

CRESTLINE — The Lady Bulldogs of Crestline kicked off a busy day on their home floor with a non-conference meeting with Horizon Science Academy.

With the boys game against Plymouth later on that day, the Lady ‘Dogs played their way to a 47-point routing of Horizon, winning by a final score of 57-10. The win moves Crestline to 3-6 overall on the season while remaining winless in the Mid-Buckeye Conference at 0-2.

The hosting Lady Bulldogs made sure to put the contest well out of reach early as they outscored their visitors to the tune of 18-0 in the opening quarter. In the second, Crestline added 16 additional points while Horizon finally found the scoreboard with six points. Entering the second half with a 34-6 lead, the Bulldogs defense would not allow a third-quarter point while posting nine more of their own to head to the fourth; 43-10. In the final frame, Crestline added 14 while Horizon failed to reach the scoreboard.

Brianna Briggs and Kennedy Moore led the way for the home team, scoring nine points apiece in the lopsided win. Ivy Stewart finished the game with eight points while Desi Naveja and Hannah Delong chipped in seven points each.

As a team, Crestline shot 19/43 from inside the arc and 5/8 from beyond while going just 4/10 at the free-throw line. The team collected 37 total rebounds (12O, 25D), dished out 21 assists, swiped 17 steals, blocked four shots and committed just nine turnovers.

Other statistics for the ‘Dogs in their win were: Briggs- 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Moore- 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Stewart- 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Naveja- 3 rebounds; Delong- 2 assists, 1 steal; Destiny Hoskinson- 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Alandra Tesso- 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Lauryn Tadda- 5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Daija Sewell- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3 steals; Kirah Hoskinson- 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Jeri-ka Cassady- 2 rebounds and Emma Kirby- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists.

On Thursday, December 27, the Crestline squad will once again be on their home floor, this time in non-conference action against the visiting Mount Gilead Lady Indians. The Lady Bulldogs will take to the road on Saturday, December 29 and head to Lucas for a MBC clash with the hosting Lady Cubs.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Crestline-Bulldog-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048