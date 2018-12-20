Tigers swim past Spartans in home opener

GALION — The Tigers swim teams hosted their first home meet of the season on Monday afternoon at the Galion YMCA against Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the Pleasant Spartans.

Galion would cruise to victories on both the boys and girls side of the meet with the boys claiming the top spot in each event. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Spartans by 20 points; 56-36 while the boys won; 61-31.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Weston Rose, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt got the winning started for Galion, finishing their race in 1:49.92. In the next relay event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, Rose, Karnes, Alec Dicus and Alstadt swam to first in a time of 1:39.61, almost 15 seconds faster than runner-up Pleasant. To wrap the day’s events, the 400-yard freestyle relay foursome of Dicus, Rose, Strack and Alstadt defeated their teammates in a time of 3:43.77.

In the individual events, Karnes and Strack both earned a pair of victories. Karnes finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.26) and the 100-yard butterfly (59.83). Strack swam to first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.42) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.82).

Galion also saw Alstadt, Rose, Dicus and Chris Amick earn victories on the day.

Alstadt finished atop the 50-yard freestyle standings (23.59) while Rose won the 100-yard freestyle (55.06). Dicus finished the 500-yard freestyle in 5:37.20 for the win while Amick claimed the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:27.67.

Other placements for the boys on Monday were: Dicus- 200-free, 2nd; Grayson Willacker- 50-free, 3rd; Isaac Niedermier- 100-free, 2nd; 200-medley relay, 4th; 200-free relay, 3rd and 400-free relay, 2nd.

Over on the girls side, the Lady Tigers got a pair of wins from Sari Conner, Troie Grubbs and Kaisey Speck while also winning two of the three relay races.

Conner got the individual winning started with a first place finish in the 200-free in a time of 2:14.83 and would later win the 100-free in 1:03.42. Grubbs was the winner in both the 50-free (26.19) and the 100-back (1:07.25). Speck swam to first place finishes in the 200-IM, holding off her sister Kennedy with a time of 2:27.05 and later won the 100-breast in 1:14.36.

As for the relays, Grubbs, Kaisey Speck, Kennedy Speck and Conner held off two Pleasant squads to win the 200-medley relay with a top time of 2:07.60. That same foursome joined forces again to win the 200-free relay in 1:53.23. In the 400-free relay, the group of Ashleigh Wright, Danielle Schneider, Destiny Yoder and Kierra VanMeter finished as the runner-ups behind the Lady Spartans.

Other girls placements against Pleasant were: Kennedy Speck- 200-IM, 2nd and 100-fly, 2nd; Schneider- 50-free, 2nd and 500-free, 2nd; Wright- 500-free, 3rd and 100-back, 2nd and 200-free relay, 3rd.

The Galion squads will now have a bit of a break before returning to action at the Galion Y for a home meeting with the newest member of the MOAC, the Shelby Whippets, on Thursday, December 27.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

