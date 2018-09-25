Upper proves no match for Galion spikers

UPPER SANDUSKY — On Monday, the Galion Lady Tigers hit the road to face-off against the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams in non-conference volleyball action.

The Rams would prove to be no challenge for the Tigers as Galion cruised to the straight-set victory; 25-15, 25-19, 25-14. With the victory, the blue and orange improved to 12-3 overall and currently sit in a first-place tie with Pleasant in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a 7-1 mark. Upper drops to 3-12 on the season and are 3-6 within the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

Serving for Galion was dominant yet again as the Tigers earned 44 points at the service line thanks to a 66/75 performance that led to eight aces.

Jaden Ivy tallied 12 of those points on 18/18 serving, good for three of the eight aces on the night. Kate Schieber also posted double-digit points for the match, going 13/15 for 10 points and a pair of aces. Nicole Thomas picked up two aces and Abby Foust rounded out the stat with an ace.

Other serving statistics for Galion on Monday were: Samantha Comer- 12/12, 7 points; Kayla Hardy- 2/5, 1 point; Thomas- 11/13, 7 points and Foust- 10/12, 7 points.

The Lady Tigers tallied 30 kills on the night thanks to 27 assists. Leading the way in the kill department was Comer with nine. Ivy finished with seven kills while Gillian Miller turned in six. Gracie Groves threw down five kills while Brooklyn Cosey and Kerrigan Myers finished with two and one, respectively. Hardy notched all 27 of Galion’s assists on 76/77 setting in the victory.

Defensively, the blue and orange tallied three total blocks (2 solo, 2 assisted) and racked up 43 digs.

Comer finished with two blocks and three digs while Miller and Groves turned in a block apiece. Ivy led the team with 13 digs, followed by Thomas with a dozen. Hardy (7), Schieber (5) and Foust (3) also recorded defensive stops against the Lady Rams.

Galion will be on the road at Harding for a MOAC clash with the Prexies on Tuesday. On Thursday, September 27, the Lady Tigers will return home for another conference contest, this time against the visiting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-13.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

