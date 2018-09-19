Tigers have strong showing at Lex Shoot-Out

MANSFIELD — Back on Monday, September 17, the Galion Tigers golf team traveled to the Westbrook Country Club to compete in the Lexington Shoot-Out.

The Tigers, fresh off of their second consecutive undefeated Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference league championship (14-0), were the only Division II team in the 15-team field. That would not intimidate the Galion linksters however as they went on to shoot a team score of 316, good for fourth place overall. The winning team came from Mason, shooting a 303 to outlast the runner-ups from New Albany (313) by ten strokes.

Oscar Zimmerman of St. Xavier was the medalist of the event, shooting a 70. Maxwell Moldovan from Green was named the Shoot-Out champion, finishing with a score of 72. In total, their were 90 golfers in action at Westbrook on Monday.

Rounding out the team scores were: 3. Dublin Jerome- 314; 5. St. Xavier- 318; 6. Pickerington North- 324; 7. Green- 324; 8. Lexington- 333; 9. St. John’s Jesuit- 336; 10. Ashland- 338; 11. Lancaster- 343; 12. West Holmes- 352; 13. Mount Vernon- 355; 14. Findlay- 359 and 15. Wooster- 374.

The two sophomores from the orange and blue turned in the lowest scorecards for Galion on the day with Matthew McMullen shooting a 74 to tie for fourth place and Spencer Keller firing a 78, good for a 13th place tie.

Seniors Jack McElligott, Kaleb Harsh and Matt Kingseed turned in the next three lowest scores for the Tigers. McElligott shot a 79 to tie for 18th, Harsh an 85 (tie, 39th) and Kingseed a 91 (tie, 61st). Freshman Max Longwell rounded out the Galion roster, shooting a 98 and tying for 79th.

On Thursday morning, the Galion Tigers will make the short trip to Valley View to compete in the MOAC tournament as the heavy favorites in the event.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

