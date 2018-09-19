Highland hands Northmor spikers first loss

MARENGO — On Tuesday evening, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team headed to Marengo for a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference against possibly their biggest rivals, the Highland Lady Fighting Scots.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated in league action but it would be the hosting Scots remaining that way as they handed the Knights their first loss of the season in three sets; 19-25, 19-25, 15-25. The victory moves Highland to 10-1 overall and 7-0 within the KMAC while Northmor falls to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.

Lily Tate, Anna Donner and Aly Blunk all served up flawless performances from the service line on Tuesday evening. Tate finished at an 11/11 clip while Donner and Blunk turned in 8/8 efforts each.

As usual, Donner was busy in other spots on the court as well, going 30/34 on the attack en route to 10 kills. Donner also chipped in four assists on offense while posting 13 digs and two blocks on defense. Tate and Blunk were also active on both sides of the net in the loss. Tate finished with 11 assists on offense and five digs on the defensive side of things. Blunk dug out 12 Highland attacks on the evening.

Macy Miracle would also have a well-rounded match for the black and gold, finishing with five digs and a block on defense while turning in 11 assists on 34/34 setting and nine kills on 14/16 attacking.

Rounding out the Northmor offense was Leslie Brubaker and Julianne Kincaid. Brubaker recorded seven kills on 17/18 while Kincaid threw down five kills. Brubaker also recorded a block at the net in the defeat, as did Hanna Bentley

Northmor will look to get back on track on Thursday when they play host to the visiting Fredericktown Lady Freddies.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

