Eagles, Golden Knights earn lopsided wins

NORTH ROBINSON — On Friday night, the Colonel Crawford Eagles hosted the Upper Sandusky Rams in week four football action, as well as Crawford’s homecoming game.

Crawford dominated from the very beginning of the contest and opened the Northern-10 Athletic Conference portion of their schedule with a convincing, 49-6 victory over Upper. The Eagles move to 3-1 overall on the season while the Rams fall to 2-2.

The home team used 327 yards of total offense, pesky defense on the line and the secondary and some crafty footwork from Jordan Fenner in the secondary to upend their opponents under the lights on Friday. Upper managed just 173 yards of offense which included a total of -5 rushing yards while also committing three turnovers; two interceptions and a fumble lost.

Colonel Crawford held a 20-0 lead after the first and entered halftime up 43-0, engaging the running clock rule in the second half. Six additional points put the Eagles up 49-0 and they almost made it out with a shutout but Rams quarterback Levi Malone connected with Eric Bils as time expired in the game on an 18-yard touchdown pass.

The Eagles will have a difficult week five opponent when they make the short trip to Wynford to clash with the Royals. Wynford improved to 3-1 overall with a shutout of Buckeye Central (0-4); 34-0. For Upper, they will play host to the same Bucks that fell to Wynford.

Northmor 32, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN — The Northmor Golden Knights opened Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play on Friday night, on the road, at Fredericktown for a clash with the winless Freddies.

Northmor would keep their hosts winless as they cruised to a 32-0 victory to move to 4-0 overall on the season. The Golden Knights will be back home for week five play as they welcome the Danville Blue Devils to their home field.

Fredericktown falls to 0-4 on the season and will host the Mount Gilead Indians next Friday evening. Mount Gilead is also winless at 0-4 after falling to the East Knox Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0); 55-0.

Pleasant 44, Galion 21

GALION — After beginning their 2018 at 3-0, the Galion Tigers fell to the visiting Pleasant Spartans on Friday; 44-21.

Galion falls to 3-1 overall and 0-1 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference as Pleasant moves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.

The Tigers will be on the road in week five as they head to Caledonia for a meeting with the River Valley Vikings. River Valley tasted defeat in their MOAC opener as the Buckeye Valley Barons (1-3) scored a touchdown as time expired to steal the win; 8-6. The Vikings are now 1-3 overall.

Pleasant will head to Harding for a clash with the Presidents. Harding fell 28-7 to the Ontario Warriors (3-1, 1-0) in their conference opener on Friday.

Galion opens MOAC play with 44-21 loss

