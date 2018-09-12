Whippets can not tame Tigers golfers

GALION — The Galion Tigers golfers took to their home course of Sycamore Creek one last time for the fall 2018 season to host Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference newcomers, the Shelby Whippets.

On the afternoon in which the blue and orange celebrated their seniors, the Tigers kept their unbeaten streak alive, improving to 13-0 on the season in MOAC play with a 163-179 victory.

Spencer Keller turned in the top score on the day, firing a 39 to lead Galion to the victory. Seniors Jack McElligott and Kaleb Harsh both shot a 41 on the day and fellow senior Matt Kingseed rounded out the kept scores with a 42.

Matthew McMullen also shot a 42 for Galion while Max Longwell finished his nine-hole round at 44 strokes.

The Tigers will wrap their regular season conference schedule with a trip to Kings Mill for a clash with the River Valley Vikings. Galion, the conference champions, and River Valley were rained out in their originally scheduled September 5 matchup. On Thursday, September 20, the Tigers will be joined by the remainder of the MOAC for the conference tournament held at Valley View in Galion. The eight teams are set to tee-off at 9 a.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

