Lady Tigers winning streak continues

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad welcomed league foe, the River Valley Lady Vikings, to Heise Park.

Galion had no issues with their visitors and picked up their 15th win of the season with a 5-0 sweep. The blue and orange remain undefeated atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference at 8-0.

Kayley Gimbel was victorious at first singles with a straight set, 6-0, 6-0 win. Katherine Talbott was pushed at second singles but emerged victorious; 6-2, 7-5. At third singles, Jalyn Oswald cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. All three singles players are now 15-0 on the season.

At first doubles, the pairing of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford won; 7-5, 6-4 while the second doubles tandem of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler won 6-1, 6-2.

Galion will play host to the Harding Prexies on Thursday afternoon in MOAC play. Harding currently sits in second place in the conference standings. The Lady Tigers will be back on the home courts for two more conference matches next week ahead of the MOAC tourney. On Monday, September 17, Galion hosts Clear Fork and will welcome Shelby to town on Tuesday.

Galion 5, Bucyrus 0

GALION — After their road match with Upper Sandusky was postponed back on September 5, the make-up date was cancelled on Monday with the Tigers leading in all five matches.

Instead, Galion hosted the Bucyrus Lady Redmen at Heise Park on Monday, September 10. The ladies had no issues, downing Bucyrus in a sweep; 5-0.

The Lady Tigers had some changes in the line-up with Orchid Parsons playing in first singles action and winning; 6-1, 6-1. Usually a doubles player, Baughn took the court at second singles and won; 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Abbie Higinbotham was a 6-2, 6-2 winner.

In doubles action, singles standouts Talbott and Oswald earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles for Galion’s fourth point. Second doubles players for the day were Chandler and Anna Court. This pairing would complete the sweep for the Lady Tigers with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

