Another match, another win forthe Tiger ladies

GALION — After a delay in the completion of the newly refurbished tennis courts in Heise Park, the Galion Lady Tigers broke them in with a 5-0 win over Pleasant in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Thursday. With the win, Galion extended its winning streak to 35 and move to 12-0 on the season and 8-0 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Galion’s singles trio continued their impressive start to the season on Thursday as all three competitors rolled to straight-set victories. Kayley Gimbel completed her match in under 45 minutes at first singles, 6-0, 6-0 win to move to 11-0. Jalyn Oswald hit the courts earlier than expected but would also improve to 11-0 by winning; 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Katherine Talbott joined Gimbel and Oswald at 12-0 by winning 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler improved to 8-3 on the season at second doubles, winning 6-3, 6-0. Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford won 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

The Lady Tigers are in Bucyrus today for the Sam Sabback Girls Tennis Invitational. Galion, the defending champions of the event, will be joined by Bucyrus, Clear Fork, Ontario, Pleasant, River Valley, Upper Sandusky and Shelby in the field.

On Monday, Galion is at Upper Sandusky. River Valley is in Galion on Tuesday and Harding is at Heise Park on Thursday.

Galion 5, Buckeye Valley 0

DELAWARE — Galion beat Buckeye Valley 5-0 Tuesday. Gimbel at first singles, Talbott at second and Oswald at third singles all were victorious, losing just one game between them. All are a perfect 12-0 this season..

In doubles action, the first doubles pairing of Gifford and Schneider won; 6-0, 6-3 while the second doubles duo of Chandler and Baughn also won in straight sets; 6-0, 6-0.

By Chad Clinger

