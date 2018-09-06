Lady Tigers corral Colts in straight-set victory

BELLVILLE — Back on Tuesday, September 4, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball team headed to Bellville for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the hosting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Galion made quick work of the hosts to remain undefeated in conference play, downing Clear Fork in straight sets; 25-20, 25-19, 25-15. The Lady Tigers improved to 4-2 overall with the victory and currently sit at 4-0 within the MOAC.

Kayla Hardy had herself quite a match for Galion, starting at the service line by going 17/18 on her attempts which led to 12 points thanks to four aces. Hardy was also busy in her usual role as the team’s primary ball handler, going 64/69 while racking up 29 total assists. Defensively, Hardy also notched eight digs against the Colts’ attack.

Including Hardy’s service performance, the Lady Tigers would finish the night at a 65/74 clip, leading to 10 aces in total and 39 points.

Nicole Thomas would finish in double figures in service scoring, racking up 11 points on a 16/17 effort to go along with three aces. Kate Schieber earned six points for Galion on 11/13 serving, including two aces. Jaden Ivy had the Tigers’ other ace as she earned three points on 6/8 serving. Samantha Comer tallied four points with an 8/10 effort while Abby Foust rounded out the Galion service scoring, going 7/8 en route to three points.

On the attack, Comer was joined by Gillian Miller in double figures as the Lady Tigers recorded 40 team kills. Comer led the way with 14 kills on the night while Miller threw down 10. Ivy and Gracie Groves would notch seven kills apiece while teammate Brooklyn Cosey added the final two Galion kills.

Other statistics from Tuesday’s victory for the blue and orange were: Team- 83/92 ball handling, 35 assists, 46/48 service reception, 4 solo blocks, 2 block assists, 5 total blocks, 45/60 dig attempts; Ivy- 2 assists, 7 digs; Comer- assist, 2 digs; Schieber- assist, 11 digs; Groves- assist; Thomas- assist, 8 digs; Foust- 6 digs; Cosey- 2 digs and Miller- dig.

Galion will play host to the visiting Shelby Lady Whippets on Thursday evening in a MOAC contest.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

