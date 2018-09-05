Galion golfers remain unbeaten in 2018

MARION — The Galion Tigers golf squad headed to the Marion Country Club on an extremely warm Tuesday afternoon to meet up with the hosting Pleasant Spartans.

Galion was looking for their 10th consecutive win to begin the season and they would achieve just that, defeating Pleasant by 19 strokes; 165-184. With the victory, the Tigers now sit at a perfect 10-0 on the season and sit alone atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference regular season standings.

Leading the way with the lowest scorecard was Matthew McMullen, earning medalist honors on the afternoon with a 36. Spencer Keller shot a 42 on the day and Jack McElligott turned in a 43-stroke performance. Rounding out the kept scores was Matt Kingseed, shooting a 44. Kaleb Harsh and Max Longwell also took to the course for the blue and orange, shooting scores of 48 and 51, respectively.

The Tigers will remain busy throughout the remainder of this week, starting with a trip to Kings Mill to compete in MOAC action against the hosting River Valley Vikings. On Thursday, Galion will head to Oakhaven to meet up with the Buckeye Valley Barons in a conference dual. A brief break from conference play will have the Tigers at the Ontario Golf Invite on the morning of Friday, September 7 before heading to the Norwalk Invite on Saturday. MOAC regular season play is set to conclude for Galion on Tuesday, September 11 when they host the Shelby Whippets at Sycamore Creek.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048