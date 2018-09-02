Waterfowl seasons have begun in Ohio

Ohio hunters are invited to enjoy early waterfowl seasons for Canada goose and teal that began on Saturday, Sept. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters are reminded to check regulations for changes to rules, season dates and bag limits as the 2018 fall seasons begin. A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold, at the ODNR Division of Wildlife offices and at wildohio.gov.

In addition to the early waterfowl seasons for Canada goose and teal, squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule seasons also open the 2018 fall hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 1. Doves may be hunted sunrise to sunset, except for areas posted otherwise, from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 4. The daily bag limit is 15 doves, with a possession limit of 45 after the second day.

The early Canada goose and teal seasons begin Saturday, Sept. 1. Canada geese may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-9 with a daily bag limit of five birds. Teal may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-16 with a daily bag limit of six birds. Possession limits after the second day for both teal and Canada geese are three times the daily bag limits.

Ohio’s popular archery season for deer begins near the end of the month on Saturday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. New for the 2018-2019 season, no more than one antlerless deer may be taken from Ohio’s public hunting areas per license year. In addition, from Dec. 3, 2018, through Feb. 3, 2019, only antlered deer may be taken from specific public hunting areas in Ohio. The statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one deer may be antlered regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county, and hunters cannot exceed a county bag limit. Additional details and requirements for deer hunting are contained in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

• As of Aug. 1, portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties have been declared a Disease Surveillance Area as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease, according to the ODNR. This designation was made after a deer at a captive white-tailed deer facility in Holmes County tested positive for CWD. In addition, the state has established new carcass rules for hunters who hunt wild deer, elk, caribou and moose in other states.

The new carcass rules will apply to Ohio hunters who plan to travel out of state to hunt any CWD-susceptible species (white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou or moose). No person is permitted to bring or transport high-risk carcass parts of CWD-susceptible species into Ohio from any state or Canadian province, regardless of the CWD status of the exporting jurisdiction. Additional information on carcass regulations can be found at wildohio.gov.

The newly-established DSA includes the areas within a 6-mile radius from the CWD positive samples in Holmes County and includes: Wayne and Sugar Creek townships in Tuscarawas County, and Salt Creek, Paint, Berlin, Walnut Creek and Clark townships in Holmes County. This DSA designation will remain in effect for a minimum of three years. The area will be mapped and posted on the division’s website at wildohio.gov.

The following regulations will apply within the DSA:Requires hunters to bring deer carcasses harvested within the DSA boundaries to an ODNR Division of Wildlife inspection station for sampling during the deer-gun and deer muzzleloader seasons; Prohibits the placement of or use of salt, mineral supplement, grain, fruit, vegetables or other feed to attract or feed deer within the DSA boundaries. Prohibits hunting of deer by the aid of salt, mineral supplement, grain, fruit, vegetables or other feed within the DSA boundaries; and Prohibits the removal of a deer carcass killed by a motor vehicle within the DSA boundaries unless the carcass complies with deer carcass regulations.

Normal agricultural activities including feeding of domestic animals as well as hunting deer over food plots, naturally occurring or cultivated plants and agriculture crops are not prohibited.

Hunters harvesting deer within the DSA are required to deliver their deer to a carcass inspection station. Two locations have been designated as Carcass Inspection Stations for the deer-gun seasons and the deer muzzleloader season. Both locations will be open and staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the deer-gun and deer muzzleloader seasons. The dates for these seasons are: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, Dec. 15-16 and Jan. 5-8, 2019.

• Sugarcreek Village Hall, 410 S Broadway St., Sugarcreek 44681.

• Walnut Creek Township Garage, 2490 Township Road 414, Dundee 44624.

Hunters will be asked to provide their confirmation number from the game check process as well as the location where the deer was killed (the address of the farm or nearest road intersection are acceptable). Tissue samples will be taken and tested for CWD. The process should take no more than 10 minutes; however, delays are likely at peak times of the day. Hunters are strongly encouraged to complete the game check process before proceeding to the inspection. Hunters that harvest a deer and wish to have it mounted will still need to bring their deer to a carcass inspection station. Samples will not be taken at the time, but staff will collect additional information so that samples can be collected later.

The state’s first DSA, DSA 2015-01, which was established in 2015, has expired after being in place for three years with no evidence of CWD found in wild deer. The original DSA was established after CWD was first detected at a shooting preserve and breeding facility in Holmes County, and included portions of Holmes and Wayne counties.

Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.

