Galion advances in State Coaches Tennis Tournament

SANDUSKY — The Galion girls tennis team headed up to Sandusky Perkins on Wednesday afternoon to compete in the opening round of the State Coaches Tennis Tournament. Their hosts, the Perkins Lady Pirates, were also undefeated heading into the contest.

Galion returned home with their eighth win in a row to begin the 2018 season and their 32nd consecutive win overall, defeating Perkins; 4-1.

The second doubles pairing of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler made quick work of their opponents, winning 6-0, 6-2 to earn the Lady Tigers first point. Jalyn Oswald picked up Galion’s second point with another quick match against her respective third singles opponent; 6-0, 6-0.

At first and second singles, the blue and orange played their way to points three and four as Kayley Gimbel emerged victorious; 6-4, 6-1 and Katherine Talbott remained undefeated, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Galion’s first doubles tandem of Kiersten Gifford and Danielle Schneider lost a tough 6-7 (tiebreak, 3-7), 2-6 match for the Lady Pirates only point of the match.

The Lady Tigers will move onto the second round where they will meet up with the Willard Lady Crimson Flashes for the second time this season. Willard defeated Lima Central Catholic in the first round by a tally of 3-2.

Galion travels to Ontario for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the Lady Warriors on Thursday afternoon. Ontario is the only other team to sit undefeated in conference play.

Galion 3, Shelby 2

SHELBY — On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers headed over to Shelby to meet up with the hosting Lady Whippets.

Galion returned from Shelby after recording a 3-2 victory.

The first, second and third singles players continued their winning ways on the afternoon.

Gimbel won at first singles in straight sets; 6-0, 6-0. Talbott played to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at second singles. Oswald earned Galion’s third and deciding point at third singles, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

At first doubles, Marissa Breinich and Orchid Parsons lost 4-6, 1-6. Over in second doubles action, the duo of Baughn and Chandler lost a 3 set tiebreak; 2-6, 7-5, 5-10.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-10.jpg

Tigers winning streak now at 32 straight matches

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048