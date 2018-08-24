Eagles rout Indians on the road to open season

MOUNT GILEAD — The Colonel Crawford Eagles were on the road for the first week in high school football action against the hosting Mount Gilead Indians.

Crawford would strike early and often, posting 21 points in both the first and second quarters while holding the Indians scores to head into the half up 42-0. With a running clock to begin the second half, the Eagles would tack on their final seven points in the third. Mount Gilead would ruin Crawford’s shutout in the fourth but only managed eight points to award the Eagles a lopsided 49-8 win to start the season.

