Lady Knights hold off Freddies to improve to 3-0

FREDERICKTOWN — On Thursday, August 23, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad began play in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference by traveling to Fredericktown for a clash with the hosting Lady Freddies.

Northmor came away with a hard fought five set victory; 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14 to improve to 3-0 overall on the season and open conference play at 1-0. The Golden Knights defeated Lucas; 25-16, 25-22 and Clear Fork; 25-15, 25-13 back on Saturday, August 18 for their first two victories of 2018.

Anna Donner turned in quite the performance for the visitors on Thursday. Donner finished at 14/15 serving with four aces and went 54/60 on the attack, leading to a team high 19 kills to go along with eight assists. On defense, Donner notched eight digs as well.

Macy Miracle contributed in a big way across both offensive and defensive categories in the win. Miracle went 25/27 at the service line while racking up four aces while also turning in an 18 assists performance. Defensively, Miracle finished with eight digs and two blocks at the net.

Other statistics for Northmor in Thursday’s victory were: Aly Blunk- 8 digs; Lily Tate- 12/13 serving, 10 assists; Leslie Brubaker- 6 kills, 5 blocks; Julianna Kincaid- 6 kills and Hanna Bentley- 4 blocks.

The Lady Knights will host Mansfield Senior in non-conference action on Saturday, August 25 before picking back up in KMAC play on Monday, August 27 when they welcome the Danville Lady Blue Devils to their home gymnasium.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048