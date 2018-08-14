Change of plans couldn’t stop Galion’s winning streak

MADISON — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad was set to officially open up their 2018 season on Saturday, August 11 with a trip to the Ontario Invitational. However, the invite was canceled so instead, the fall campaign kicked-off with an impromptu three-way match with the Madison Lady Rams and the Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Up first on the day was the hosting Rams, which Galion would defeat easily in a clean sweep; 5-0.

Kayley Gimbel was victorious at first singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald continued their unbeaten streaks from a season ago as Talbott won at second singles; 6-1, 6-0 and Oswald at third; 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles action, the first duo of Danielle Schneider and Orchid Parsons battled their way to the victory; 6-4, 3-6, 7-3 (tiebreak). Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn wrapped the sweep over the Lady Rams by picking up their victory in second doubles; 6-4, 6-1.

Against the Clear Fork squad, it would be a similar story as the Lady Tigers would once again cruise to a 5-0 win over their opponents.

Gimbel won at first singles for the second time on the day; 6-0, 6-0. Chandler played in the second singles spot and emerged victorious; 6-4, 6-1. Baughn moved from doubles to play in the third singles position and also won; 6-0, 6-0.

Talbott and Oswald combined to form the first doubles team against the Lady Colts and won their match easily; 6-0, 6-0. Schneider teamed up with Kiersten Gifford to also cruise to a straight-set, 6-0, 6-0 win at second doubles.

On Monday, the Galion Lady Tigers continued their lengthy winning streak that started at the tail-end of 2016 by defeating the hosting Willard Lady Crimson Flashes by a final of 3-2 to move to a perfect 3-0 so far on the season.

Galion will continue their season-opening road trip with a visit to Marion to clash with fellow Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference member, the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Tuesday. Things will pick back up for the Lady Tigers on Thursday when they travel to Caledonia for a conference clash with the River Valley Lady Vikings before wrapping their week on Friday, August 17 on the road against Sandusky Perkins.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

