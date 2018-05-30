Three Knights earn KMAC softball, baseball first-team honors

GALION — The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference has released its all-conference softball and baseball teams.

Softball

The Northmor Lady Golden Knights finished its season two games above .500 at 12-10 overall and 7-6 in the KMAC. Northmor would see two players named to the all-conference first team and one to the honorable mention squad.

First Team

Hallie Rine, East Knox; Parker Steck and Kaitlyn Carney, Highland; McKenzie Bump, Mount Gilead; Casey Bertke, Baylee Adams and Rylie Partlow, Cardington; CRISTIANNA “TINY” BOGGS and LILY TATE, NORTHMOR; McKinley Alberts, Kaitlynn Briggs and Taylor Duncan, Danville; Ashlee Montalvo, Fredericktown and Noa Sesma, Centerburg

Second Team

Cami Bailey, East Knox; Mattie Ruehrmund, Haven Farson and Elizabeth Jenson, Highland; Brooklyn Whitt and Kierson George, Cardington; Hannah Duncan, Sammie Lavender and CeCe Newbold, Danville; Alexis Stringfellow and Aria Hoeflich, Fredericktown; Amelia Smith, Centerburg

Honorable Mention

Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Madison Noble, Mount Gilead; Alexis McKee, East Knox; Savannah Dehart, Centerburg; MEGAN ADKINS, NORTHMOR; Sydney Sanson, Fredericktown; Daleigh Parker, Danville and Taiylor Hubley, Cardington

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke of Cardington

Coach of the Year: Shelly Hornsby of Highland

All-Academic Team: Rylie Partlow of Cardington and Taylor Duncan of Danville

Baseball

As for the boys from Northmor, they finished at an even .500 at 11-11 overall, including 5-8 in the conference. Across the three all-conference squads, the Knights would see five total representatives making the lists.

First Team

Caleb Gallwitz and Ethan Beckett, East Knox; Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; WYATT REEDER, NORTHMOR; Nick Cunningham, Leighton Cunningham and Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Mack Anglin, Tate Tobin and Matty Reid, Highland and Skyler Durbin, Danville

Second Team

MOSTYN EVANS and AUSTIN WHEELER, NORTHMOR; Brad Wolford, Fredericktown; Lane Ballard and Kyle Munday, Highland; Nico Wade and Daniel Kill, Cardington; Kasson Krownapple and Dawson David, East Knox; Trey Purdy, Brenden Christy and J.J. Davis, Centerburg

Honorable Mention

Clem Cunningham, Fredericktown; KYLE KEGLEY, NORTHMOR; Dylan James, Danville; Weston Melick, East Knox; Liam Garrett, Highland; Isaac George, Mount Gilead; Dallas Scott, Centerburg and Devin Jackson, Cardington

Players of the Year: Nick Cunningham of Fredericktown and Mack Anglin of Highland

Coaches of the Year: Ryan Hathaway of Fredericktown and Don Kline of Highland

All-Academic Team: Daniel Kill of Cardington; Matty Reid of Highland and CHRIS BOOD of NORTHMOR

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com