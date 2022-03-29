As you may have heard, the Crawford County commissioners have set a date for a “public hearing” to designate restricted areas that would prohibit the construction of large wind farms inCrawford County. That public meeting is Thursday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Crawford CountyFairgrounds Youth Building beginning at 1 p.m. but could last into the afternoon so that everyone is heard.

There will be a 3 minute limit, commissioners will not answer questions and everyone deserves the right to be heard in a respectful manner. Just taking your turn to stand up and say that you do NOT want industrial wind turbines in Crawford County will have an impact.

You are urged to attend and wear yellow!.Is the race over?

NO!

The hearing has been set by commissioners to hear from the public but nothing has been decided or signed. It is our hope that a resolution will be signed at one of the twoscheduled commissioners’ meetings the following week. THE SOONER, THE BETTER! Although one hurdle in the race has been cleared, in all actuality, nothing has changed. We still need signs in yards, neighbors informed and most of all, petitions SIGNED!

How high is the next hurdle?The next hurdle is for the commissioners, at the April 21st meeting, to hear the people and then to actually sign to restrict ALL areas of Crawford County from the construction of wind farms thefollowing week. Unfortunately, clearing that tall hurdle will, most likely, NOT be the finish line either.

But for now, keep on doing what you’re doing. Educate others, voice your support forANTI-WIND and FOR Restricted Areas in Crawford County and keep getting others to sign apetition, supporting Crawford Anti-wind, which is FOR restricted areas!

Lynn Moritz

Tiro, OH