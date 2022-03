A poll released Monday by QuinnipiacUniversity said 71 per cent of American respondents said they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it means higher gas prices, while just 22 per cent disagreed. And you? Are you willing to pay more at the pump in support of Ukraine? Do you agree we should ban Russian goods? Write to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com and let us we share your thoughts. Name and city of residence required.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_Image.jpg