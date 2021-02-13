God feels, listens, understands, responds to our needs

Isaiah 53:4-5 — “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

Hebrews 4:15-16 — “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

Now here is the real picture why God will encourage us today. His Son, Jesus went through everything we will ever face in our lives. He is going to look at things from a true perspective in regards to our need today.

Listen dear friends, God responds because He feels, He listens, He understands the deepest hurts and problems that we all have gone through and are possibly still going through.

God is our Heavenly Father and we are His children by faith in Jesus’ finished work on the cross. He looks at the things that He sees, knows, and understands all about that we have more than we can bare in our lives. He is ready to respond at any moment because He already sees what is transpiring in our lives.

When we are going through a struggle, He is ready to respond.

When we are going through heartaches, He is ready to respond.

He feels our pain right now. He sees our worries and is there to relieve.

Others may turn away or not be able to help.

What are we to do? Simply take God at His Word and come boldly before His Throne of Grace regardless how you feel in your weaknesses, your unworthiness, because He told you and me to do so.

Then He promises to “respond!”

Rev. Danny R. Moore Insights of Encouragement

Rev. Danny R. Moore is a retired pastor who resides in Springfield, Ohio.

