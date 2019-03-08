Transportation budget a winner … so far

The Ohio Council of County Officials (OCCO) is a supporting partner of Fix Our Roads Ohio (https://fixourroadsohio.com/) which is a coalition of members intended to elevate public discussion about Ohio’s transportation system. We would like to acknowledge and thank Gov. Mike DeWine for his thoughtful and fast response in recommending a transportation budget solution for Ohio’s future. Gov. Mike DeWine has a clear understanding the transportation funding needs for state and local governments. OCCO encourages the state legislature to work with Gov. DeWine to ensure that proper transportation funding for state and local governments is included within the final transportation budget.

Andrew Johnson

Communications Coordinator