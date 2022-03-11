Galion Intermediate students raising funds for Golden Age Center

GALION — Students at Galion Intermediate School are participating in their next community service project to benefit the Galion Golden Age Center.

Students have been collecting donations during the months of February and March. Students can donate $.50 to wear jeans or $1 to wear jeans and a hoodie every Friday for the opportunity to dress down during the campaign.

“This project is a continuation of our commitment to giving back to our Galion community,” fifth grade teacher Paula Prince said. “We are excited that our students have taken the lead in developing and implementing our community service projects this school year.”

Galion Treasurer Charlene Parkinson will be working with fifth grade students every Friday to count the monies collected for the project. The Intermediate School’s total raised is in addition to the $500 raised by the Galion Primary School for the Golden Age Center.

“I am beyond impressed with the generosity of our students and staff at both the Primary and Intermediate Schools,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “The Galion community is incredibly supportive of our Tigers, and this is just a small way that we can give back to our hometown.”

The final community service project for the Galion Intermediate and Primary Schools will be held during the months of April and May to benefit the Humane Society serving Crawford County.

Galion City Schools Treasurer Charlene Parkinson, center, works with Wesley Williams, left, and Shanessa Bryant, right, to count recently collected donations during the Galion Intermediate School’s fundraiser benefiting the Galion Golden Age Center. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_galion-intermediate-3-7-22.jpg Galion City Schools Treasurer Charlene Parkinson, center, works with Wesley Williams, left, and Shanessa Bryant, right, to count recently collected donations during the Galion Intermediate School’s fundraiser benefiting the Galion Golden Age Center.