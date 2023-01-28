Sophomore visits and open houses rescheduled

Attention sophomores from Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s 14 partner schools—Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford.

Due to winter weather forecasted, Pioneer Sophomore Visits & Open House are rescheduled. Sophomores will plan to visit Pioneer Wednesday, February 1st & Thursday, February 2nd with Open House rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd, 6:00-8:00 pm.

During sophomore visits, students choose 3 labs from over 35 career-tech programs to observe options that are available for the students’ junior and senior years of high school. Our lab programs help students earn industry certifications and college credits while providing a hands-on education. There are also many College Credit Plus classes offered at Pioneer, enabling students to graduate with additional college credits.

Students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center participate in clubs, activities and sports at their home school, as well as activities and clubs at Pioneer including Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Student Council, National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), Business Professionals of America (BPA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), SkillsUSA and more.

Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been providing quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors for over 50 years.

Visit the website at www.go2pioneer.com

