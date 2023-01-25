Galion’s BOE handles business

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education met on January 10, 2023. The board began the evening by holding the required annual Organizational Meeting. The organizational meeting is held to establish 2023 Regular and Special Board of Education meeting dates, designate BOE member committee appointments, provide authorization for annual miscellaneous financial and employee procedures, and identify district-preferred newspapers and legal firms.

The January regular meeting immediately followed with the board reviewing, discussing, and, when necessary, approving preliminary agenda items. Following those initial items, the board moved to student recognition.

The board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Profile of a Tiger trait, Empathetic, throughout the month of January. The Empathetic trait calls for students to display empathy by listening to others’ perspectives and understanding that we all think and live differently. The students recognized are Avery Daniels – 2nd grade; Rylee Danison – 4th grade; Gavin Goldsmith – 6th grade and Sommar Sheriff – 12th grade.

“I am very proud of these four students. Empathy is important, as it allows us to understand others’ lives, motivations, and perspectives. As a result, we become more sympathetic and compassionate and can then focus on the well-being of others, rather than just ourselves,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “Empathy is an important key to our student’s future success.”

January was designated Ohio School Board Recognition Month. A proclamation thanking the district’s dedicated, hardworking board of education members was presented. “We are beyond grateful to Mr. Grant Garverick, President, Mike Mateer, Vice President, and board members Ms. Laura Johnson, Mr. Dennis Long, and Mrs. Melissa Miller, for the time they selflessly give so that our students receive the best possible education and are prepared to be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Superintendent Allerding.

The board approved the final reading and adoption of Galion School District’s proposed 2023-2024 school year calendar. August 17 will be the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes, approval of organization and association memberships, the treasurer’s report, multiple reports from administrators regarding food service, district buildings and grounds and student achievement. Employee contracts, policy revisions, field trips, and the 2023-2024 High School Course Offering Guide were presented and approved.

The next regular meeting of the board of education is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

