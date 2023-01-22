New management at ‘The Hub’ excited for 2023 events

CRESTLINE- The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management, by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on N. Seltzer St. for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”

Now a beautifully renovated wedding venue and event center, the Hub was saved from being an abandoned, overgrown retail space.

The Hub’s web site states: “Located in the heart of Seltzer Station with the gazebo beside the venue & railroad in the background, we tried our best to renovate the building around the roots of the community. Crestline has always been known for the train depot and railroad history with the catchphrase ‘All Tracks Lead Here.’

“Our goal is to give you the big city feel with the small village love! The goal of The Hub is to honor history while also bringing something new to our community. We’re dedicated to making your event as amazing and memorable as possible.”

Braeden has taken on the role of head manager and is enthusiastic about the weddings and events that 2023 holds for the Hub: “We are SUPER excited to announce that Dueling Pianos is back!!”

On Friday, February 10th, from 8 to 11 pm, “T” and Rich will perform their fun show that has proven popular in the past. Doors will open at 7, and an open, full bar will be available, with food truck Wicky’s BBQ from Mansfield.

“It’s a great date for people celebrating – or avoiding celebrating – Valentine’s Day,” Braeden points out. Tickets are selling quickly, but plenty are still available. They are $25 per person, with tables available for $150 (6-person table) or $200 (8-person table).

Grab your tickets before they’re sold out, at https://www.simpletix.com/e/dueling-pianos-tickets-121713 “…but you will probably be out of your seats dancing anyway!” Bethany jokes.

Dates for weddings are also filling up quickly, with over a dozen already booked for 2023, but Braeden assures wedding planners that they are able to accommodate plenty more. The “rain or shine” wedding venue offers both indoor and outdoor areas for couples’ special day, as well as an on-site bridal suite. They proudly partner with the Bluebird Inn, a local Air BNB, to offer a groom’s suite and wedding-night accommodations for the married couple.

A Bridal Expo is being planned for March 3 & 4, in conjunction with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce. Keep an eye out on social media for further details as the date draws closer.

Also watch for The Hub to be open to the public during concerts at the gazebo!