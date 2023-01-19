Nominations are being accepted for Athena Award

RICHLAND COUNTY – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is accepting nominations for the 2023 ATHENA Award and the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards. Winners will be announced and honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held in February.

One outstanding woman in our community will be honored with the ATHENA award, sponsored by Park National Bank. The Richland Area Chamber became the new home for the ATHENA Award in 2016, previously awarded through TWIN (A Tribute to Women & Industry) Committee in Richland County since 1989. The nominations are reviewed by a panel of past ATHENA Award recipients. ATHENA nominations are due January 9th.

The Chamber will also be honoring Economic Excellence Awards winners. The RCDG Economic Excellence Awards are an opportunity to highlight a business, individual or organization that has had significant impact on the growth and development of the local economy. Economic Excellence Award nominations are due January 20th.

Deserving nominees for these awards can be sent to the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. Contact the Chamber at 419-522-3211 or [email protected] for nomination forms or nominate online.

ATHENA online nomination

Economic Excellence Award online nomination

The event will be held on February 15 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. A cocktail hour kicks off at 5:30pm and dinner will be served at 6:30pm. The early bird ticket price of $50 is good through Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Sponsorship packages are also available. Call the Chamber office at 419-522-3211 or visit their website at www.RichlandAreaChamber.com for more information.