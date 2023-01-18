Bradshaw Beauty opens up in Galion

GALION- Bradshaw Beauty LLC was officially welcomed to Galion on Friday, January 13 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony that was hosted by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce.

Bradshaw Beauty is owned/operated by Hannah Bradshaw. Bradshaw is a licensed esthetician and she received her training from Mason Anthony in Hilliard. Bradshaw explained she has been licensed for about a year. Previously, Bradshaw graduated from Marion Harding High School.

There is a wide range of services that will be offered at Bradshaw Beauty and those include: waxing, facials, brow shape and tint, lash lift and tint, brow lamination and tint, chemical peels, and other skin treatments. In order to make an appointment at Bradshaw Beauty, those can be made online at bradshawbeautyllc.com or by calling 740-751-3745.

Another way customers can stay in touch and follow Bradshaw’s work, is by following Bradshaw.Beauty on Instagram and Bradshaw Beauty LLC on Facebook.

Bradshaw shared what she is most looking forward to about her new business adventure.

“I just love meeting new people and getting to know them. I am super excited about this,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw Beauty is located at 116 N. Liberty St., Galion.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6031.jpg Mindy McKenzie|Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6036.jpg Mindy McKenzie|Galion Inquirer

Ribbon cutting ceremony held Jan. 13