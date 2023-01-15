Marion troopers investigating two killed in crash

MARION – Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 1108 am on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio.

The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The front right passenger was Thomas D. McClaren, 85, of Kenton, Ohio and the right rear passenger was Nancy L. McClaren, 84, of Kenton, Ohio. The second vehicle involved was a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Edward L. Taylor, 55, of Saint Cloud, Florida.

Mrs. Manns was eastbound on State Route 309 approaching the intersection of Marion Williamsport Rd. Mr. Taylor was northbound on Marion Williamsport Road approaching the intersection of State Route 309. Mr. Taylor’s semi failed to yield and entered the intersection striking the right side of Mrs. Manns’ Dodge Durango. The semi continued off the northeast corner of the intersection and struck two signs and an AEP utility pole. The Dodge was pushed off the northeast corner of the intersection and into a ditch.

Mr. and Mrs. McClaren were pronounced deceased at Marion General Hospital. Mrs. Manns and Mr. Taylor were taken to Marion General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Marion City Fire Department, Marion Township Fire Department, AEP, Ed’s 24 Hour Services, Buckeye Collision and Towing, Dr. Gary Burton and April Short with the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

