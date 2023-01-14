Conservation Creation Arts & Crafts Workshops continue in 2023

MANSFIELD– Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is pleased to announce that due to their overwhelming popularity, the Conservation Creation Arts and Crafts Workshop series will continue in 2023.

Richland SWCD will host the workshops at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary Education Center, 3774 Orweiler Road in Mansfield the second Tuesday in January, April, July, and October from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The series includes an art and/or craft project with a guest speaker related to the workshop’s theme. The workshops provide an opportunity to enjoy a fun activity with friends and family in a nature setting.

The first workshop, For the Birds!, is January 10, 2023. Help your feathered friends by making a gourd birdhouse and creating a nesting ball from a suet cage. Gail Laux, Executive Director at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, will provide a program on birds and the Sanctuary. Parking is limited so please carpool, if possible.

Richland SWCD will provide the materials and tools needed to make the projects. Reservations are requested and the workshop costs $12.00 per person.

Please visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar or call 419-747-8685 for more information and to register for the workshops.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

