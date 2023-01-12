Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program

CRAWFORD COUNTY- Crawford County Auditor Robyn Sheets announced that the 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.

Ohio law allows dog owners the option of purchasing either a one year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2023 the cost of these licenses will be:

• One-year license – $18.00

• Three-year license – $54.00

• Permanent license – $180.00

“Dog owners should be aware that Ohio law does not allow the County Auditor’s Office to refund dog license fees. As such, if a dog owner purchases a three-year or permanent license and something happens to the dog, the County Auditor is without legal authority to refund dog owners the license fee paid” said County Auditor Sheets.

Dog owners purchasing a single year license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail.

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford.

4. By going to one of the designated satellite agencies listed below:

Satellite offices – One year licenses sold at these locations from December 1, 2022 – January 31, 2023:

*Crawford County Humane Society (licenses sold all year long) located at 3590 St. Rt. 98 Bucyrus, OH 44820. Their phone number is 419-562-9149 and their hours are Monday-Tuesday & Thursday-Friday 12-5; Saturday 10-2; Closed Wednesday & Sunday.

*Horizon Animal Hospital located at 933 Bucyrus Rd. Galion, OH 44833. Their phone number is 419-468-2169 and the hours are Monday-Friday 8-6.

*Crestline Advocate located at 312 N. Seltzer St. Crestline, OH 44827. Their phone number is 419-683-3355 and the hours are Monday-Friday 10-4.

*New Washington Herald located at 625 S. Kibler St. New Washington, OH 44854. Their phone number is 419-492-2133 and the hours are Monday-Friday 7:30-4.

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of seventy-five cents for each registration processed.

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license, or that require a renewal of a kennel license, may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail.

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford.

The on-line licensing service is available and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the on-line dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee, by the company providing the program, of $2.25 for an annual license, $3.75 for a three-year license, $9.75 for a permanent license, and $5.75 for a kennel license.

In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, County Auditor Robyn Sheets encourages dog owners to purchase their licenses prior to the January 31, 2023 deadline. For further information, dog owners may call the County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.