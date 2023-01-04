Two arrested after drugs found in traffic stop

BUCYRUS-On December 28, 2022, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, assisted by Bucyrus Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood St. near Faustina Ave. The driver of the vehicle Aubrey Daughetee (age 32, from Bucyrus) was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), having an active warrant and for driving under suspension. The passenger, Chancler Neeley (age 26, from Marion) was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) and drug abuse instruments.

Located on Mr. Neeley(passenger) was approximately 38grams of methamphetamines.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will be forwarding a report to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com. The METRICH app is also available and can be located in the app store.

