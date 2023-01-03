GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 27

A report on a sexual assault was reported at Galion Community Hospital.

There was an accident involving a semi and car near US Route 30.

Galion Building and Loan reported a suspicious person.

H&R Wolf reported an attempted theft.

A male was arrested on a warrant on Third Avenue.

Dec. 28

A leather satchel with a passport was reported missing on Trachsel Place.

There was a non-injury accident involving no damage on Harding Way West.

A call came in on a possible overdose on John Street.

A report was taken on phone harassment on Richardson Avenue.

Officers reported to a call on an assault on Grove Avenue.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.