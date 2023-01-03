GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 27
A report on a sexual assault was reported at Galion Community Hospital.
There was an accident involving a semi and car near US Route 30.
Galion Building and Loan reported a suspicious person.
H&R Wolf reported an attempted theft.
A male was arrested on a warrant on Third Avenue.
Dec. 28
A leather satchel with a passport was reported missing on Trachsel Place.
There was a non-injury accident involving no damage on Harding Way West.
A call came in on a possible overdose on John Street.
A report was taken on phone harassment on Richardson Avenue.
Officers reported to a call on an assault on Grove Avenue.
