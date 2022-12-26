Hillsdale Local School District announces treasurer hire

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District Board of Education voted at their meeting on Tuesday, December 13th to approve a contract with Lesa Deter to hire her as District Treasurer, which will start March 1, 2023 and will go through July 31, 2026. The district, with the assistance of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, sought someone for the position of Treasurer after current Treasurer, Rick Blahnik, who has served the district for 7 years, announced his intent to retire at the end of February.

Mrs. Deter has been serving Lucas Local Schools as their Treasurer since February 2021 and prior to that was the Assistant Treasurer at Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center, where she served for 18 years. “I have lived my entire life as a Hillsdale resident,” said Deter. ”I feel my work life and community experiences have laid a great foundation of what is required to work for the Hillsdale School District.”

“On behalf of the Hillsdale Local School District, I want to extend a big Falcon welcome to Lesa Deter who will become the district Treasurer March 1, 2023,” said Steve Dickerson, Hillsdale Superintendent. “I am looking forward to working with Lesa as we transition into our new building.”

Board President Vella King welcomed Mrs. Deter. “Lesa brings valuable experience and knowledge of our district in her capacity as the district’s new Treasurer. I would also like to thank Mr. Rick Blahnik for his years of service to the district and wish him the best of luck as he transitions to retirement. We are fortunate that Rick and Lesa will be able to work together during the month of February to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said Mid-Ohio ESC was glad to partner with the Hillsdale Board of Education to find the best candidate. “Mrs. Deter brings a wealth of experience in school finance, so we are thrilled to have helped Hillsdale find such a quality addition to their district leadership.”

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Lesa Deter https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Lesa-Deter.jpg Lesa Deter Photo submitted