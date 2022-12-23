Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, December 28.
Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on December 28. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here – https://bit.ly/SH-FB_DEC28. Registration is not required but highly recommended. Please note, those families who cannot attend but have another individual pick up food for them must pre-register and provide a copy of a photo ID to present at the time of food pick-up. This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:
· Each household receiving food is required to present a photo ID.
· Please remain in your vehicle.
· Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
· Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.
· Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.
· Two households per vehicle.
Families with questions can call (419) 468.3134, ext.13549. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.