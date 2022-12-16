UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Movie in the Park

Friday, December 16 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Put on your pajamas, grab a blanket, and head over to the Crawford Park District’s Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center for a family favorite holiday movie! There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and themed activities to go with the movie. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to sign up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Book Club

Monday, December 19 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.