Galion students recognized, two staff members to retire

GALION — Galion City Schools held their November Board of Education Meeting back on Nov. 15. Multiple students were recognized, and the retirement for teachers was brought up to be recognized at the end of the year.

Kendrick Howell (1st grade), Masyn McDaniel (5th grade), Mya Salone (7th grade), and Gavin Crim (senior), were all recognized for demonstrating the Portrait of a Tiger trait. The Portrait of a Tiger is to be self-disciplined.

Travis Watson, a middle school teacher, and Bruce Weirich, a high school teacher, will both retire at the end of the year. Both are currently employed by the Galion City School and will call it a teaching career at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo-3.jpg