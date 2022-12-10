Area Agency on Aging announces new Crawford County board member

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of a new member, Christine Copper, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Crawford County representative.

Ms. Copper is the Executive Director at the North Central State College (NCSC) Foundation. Her prominence in the community is noted by previously or currently serving on the boards of the American Red Cross, Shelby Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), Crawford Success Center, Mansfield Rotary, Mansfield Altrusa, and North Central State College Board, and the NSCS Foundation Board. Her experience in workforce development, fundraising, and customer relationship will bring a diverse perspective to the Area Agency on Aging Board.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at Hawkins Corner in Ontario, serves the North Central Ohio area, including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties, providing assistance to aging individuals and disabled individuals. Contact the Area Agency on Aging at (419) 524-4144 or (800) 560-5799. Find us on Facebook.