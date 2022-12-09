UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Bird Walk

Saturday, December 10 9am Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

Each winter brings with it a new set of challenges. Food supplies vary from year to year and of course the weather patterns play a key role in determining the makeup of winter bird communities. Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley at Sears Woods and find out what is happening to bird populations this year. Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Breakfast for the Birds (and you!)

Saturday, December 10 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites families to stop by the Lowe-Volk park Nature Center for some donuts and coffee or juice to learn about the birds visiting Lowe-Volk Park’s feeder. Participants will also make a pinecone bird feeder to take home! Fun for all ages! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Holiday Decorations

Sunday, December 11 1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Let’s get festive! The Crawford Park District invites you to come make a pinecone holiday decoration for your home. We will provide the pinecones, pine boughs, ribbon, glue guns, wreath forms, and miscellaneous items from nature. If you have other items you wish to add to your wreath or a certain ribbon you prefer, bring those with you! Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve your spot. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Movie in the Park

Friday, December 16 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Put on your pajamas, grab a blanket, and head over to the Crawford Park District’s Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center for a family favorite holiday movie! There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and themed activities to go with the movie. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to sign up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

