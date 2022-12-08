Narcotic search warrant executed in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS- On December 8, 2022, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 5560 S.R 19 Bucyrus, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property.

Arrested was Mindy Jo Hildreth, 42. Hildreth was the target of the investigation. Deputies seized suspected Methamphetamines, LSD, Marijuana, Currency and Drug Paraphernalia.

Mindy is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges. This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by downloading the METRICH App which is available for both Apple and Android devices or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com.

