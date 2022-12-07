Come Home to Galion a holiday success

GALION-Seasonal temperatures greeted hundreds of patrons at the annual Come Home to Galion event throughout the city on Dec. 3.

The parade began in historic Heise Park, then headed to Harding Way, and turned toward the square.

The annual parade was marshaled by 96-year-olds Ruth Ricker Ritchey and Marge Staub Shaffer. Both women graduated from Galion High School in 1944.

After the traipse through town concluded, Roary the Tiger from Galion schools lit the city’s Christmas tree.

The newest attraction this year was an iceless ice skating rink, which closed out the evening.

“Despite the cold, early rain and wind, Saturday’s events were very well attended,” Galion-Crestline Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones, who chaired the event, noted. “The parade drew a wonderful crowd Uptowne and the ice kkating rink was a hit! Come Home to Galion is a wonderful holiday tradition that I am thankful I get to help continue.”

There were many involved with the Come Home to Galion event. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06384.jpg There were many involved with the Come Home to Galion event. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer Children had fun ice skating. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06391.jpg Children had fun ice skating. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer The ice skaing rink was a popular attraction. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06392.jpg The ice skaing rink was a popular attraction. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer Come Home to Galion occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06394.jpg Come Home to Galion occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer There were lots of goodies at the event. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06395.jpg There were lots of goodies at the event. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer There was a special tree lighting ceremony. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06397.jpg There was a special tree lighting ceremony. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer Come Home to Galion was enjoyed by all. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06399.jpg Come Home to Galion was enjoyed by all. Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer

Annual event draws crowd