Pioneer treats their students for Thanksgiving

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving break proved to be delightful for all the Pioneer students. The students were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. The faculty served dessert which was either pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream or brownies. The students were delighted.

When asked what the students were thankful for, they replied eagerly. Brenna Brickley said she was thankful for her friends and music. Drenton Frazer was very thankful for his family, friends, and the Culinary Arts program at Pioneer. Officer Fetzer, the SRO, said he was thankful for his family and his health. Caprice Moxley was thankful for his girlfriend.

Superintendent Greg Nickoli gave the students a short speech about being thankful to their families for giving them the opportunity to attend Pioneer School and for helping them to get where they are in life. Nickoli stated he was thankful the students chose Pioneer. The students responded with a hearty “great pie” and “thank you”.

