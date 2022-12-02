‘Come Home to Galion’ takes place Saturday

“Come Home to Galion” is on the horizon, with the annual holiday celebration scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.

Come Home to Galion is a family-friendly event that occurs the first Saturday in December that helps bring the local community together to celebrate the upcoming holidays. It originally began by the Galion-Area Ministerial Association as a simple tree lighting.

The festivities this year begin at the Galion Big Four Depot, where the Friends of the Big Four Depot will work with Avita Health System to offer a pancake breakfast. Santa welcomes visitors at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. at the Depot Pavilion. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Big Four.

From 1 p.m. until about 2:45 p.m., carriage rides will be available from the Galion Public Library to Galion History Center’s Brownella Cottage at 201 S. Union St.

The 2022 Come Home to Galion parade kicks off at 4:15 p.m. and will be led by Grand Marshals Ruth Ritchey and Marge Shaffer.

A tree lighting ceremony begins at approximately 5 p.m., with Rory the Tiger from Galion City Schools receiving that honor this year.

After the parade and tree lighting, free family ice skating — a new offering in 2022 — will then be available until 8 p.m.

Other fun events on Dec. 3 include:

• Food & Music at the Square from Galion Area Ministerial Association.

• Cookie decorating at Cake and Icing Bakery.

• A princess party.

• Elf Hunt, starting at Three Bean Coffee House.

• Christmas Tree walk at Real Life Nazarene Church.

• Letters to Santa and hot chocolate at Central Hotel.

• Tours of Brownella Cottage, Historic Grace Church and Galion Public Library.

“Come Home to Galion has become a close event to my heart,” Galion-Crestline Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones explained. “It’s nice to see friendly faces that day and also nice to see increased traffic with a reason to come to the downtown area. Come Home brings visibility and awareness to our business community and the many blessings we have here at home.”

This massive event is put on by various Galion-area organizations and individuals.

To register, visit the Come Home to Galion Facebook page.