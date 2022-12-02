Richland Academy dancers set to light up the holidays with The Nutcracker Ballet

Richland Academy of the Arts’, The Nutcracker Ballet presented by The Village Network will be performed on December 2nd and 3rd. The talented RAA dancers will bring Richland County its’ most celebrated holiday tradition with its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet. We are excited to be once again performing at Shelby High School for this holiday tradition. A wonderful ballet for the entire family, The Nutcracker is the perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of classical dance. Tchaikovsky’s magical score, with fairytale scenery, and vibrantly theatrical staging will deliver what is sure to be a stunning production of The Nutcracker!

This year’s production will feature principal dancers who are students from Ontario High School – Laila Ramos (Sophomore); from Lexington High School – Lily Feasel (Sophomore); from Lucas High School – Carmella Desterhaft (Senior) and Kaylyn Kent (Senior); from Madison High School – Ella Walker (Junior) and Justice Gardner (Senior); from Ashland High School – Delaney O’Brien (Senior); from Shelby High School – Joy Parker-Sweeting (Junior); from Genesis Christian Academy – Ava Irwin (Freshman); from Classical Conversations Homeschool Program – Piper Hilterman (7th grade).

Richland Academy dancers will perform 3 shows: Friday, December 2, at 7:00 pm; Saturday, December 3, at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets are available and can be purchased at richlandacademy.com. The Richland Academy of the Arts Nutcracker Ballet is presented by The Village Network, Therapeutic Foster Care and Counseling Services and sponsored by The Shelby Foundation, Park National Bank, and the Ohio Arts Council.

The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets where she is entertained with many kinds of dances. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the traditional production of Richland Academy of the Arts’, The Nutcracker Ballet!

For more information about our events or to purchase tickets, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.