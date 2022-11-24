South Street’s surface a topic for the city

GALION — The state of South Street’s surface in Galion was the topic of discussion in the most recent Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee Meeting. South Street is in need of a resurfacing, but the problems go deeper than that.

Galion received an outside recommendation of the conditions on South Street, as well as what needed to be done.

“If we repair it as we’re advised, it’ll likely eat up a lot of next year’s street budget,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary. “So we want to take a look at it.”

There is a decent amount of truck traffic in the area between Atwood Street and Harding Way East that could be speeding up the process.

The city plans to gather a list of streets that may need done and take a look at it. O’Leary stated he didn’t want to do the project in cold temperatures, so this could be a future project. It is a matter of if there is another warm wave of weather.

A cheaper route to fix the road would be to just resurface it, but it would be a temporary fix. The city plans to get a plan together for South Street and fixing the roadway is trending toward an early 2023 project.

Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee meets on the second Thursday of the month.

