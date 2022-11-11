UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Birding: Winter birds

Saturday, November 12 8am Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

Autumn is ending, and fall migration is almost complete as shore birds and forest dwellers have left Ohio for their winter grounds. Waterfowl migration is the main attraction of November as numbers ramp up in the latter half of the month. Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more! Species we are likely to encounter include kinglets, sparrows, creepers, juncos, and more! Please bring binoculars or cameras to better view the birds, but some binoculars will be available. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Looking at Nature’s Micro World

Saturday, November 12 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites school age kids to come and explore the small things in nature. Learn how to use a variety of magnifying lenses, microscopes, stereo microscopes, digital microscopes, binoculars, and even a camera to make the small things in nature appear large and close-up. You will have hands-on opportunities to use the magnifiers to explore the small things in our natural world. This class is especially designed for ages 5-12. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register, but walk-ins are welcome. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Stewardship: Woody Invasive Species

Saturday, November 12 11am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Do you enjoy getting your hands dirty while contributing to preserving our native habitats? Then come on out and assist Crawford Park District Land Manager Kyle Bailey with removing unwanted woody species. We will begin with a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed-toe shoes are required; long sleeves and pants are suggested. There is a possibility of contact with Poison Ivy. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Owl Prowl

Saturday, November 12 7pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Did you know that Ohio is home to eight species of owls, with only four species being full-time residents? The Crawford Park District invites you to come out and learn about these amazing avian predators of the night. We will meet in the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to discuss the natural history of owls before heading out onto the property to listen and look for owls. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Feeding Day

Sunday, November 13 1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The animals that reside in the Crawford Park District’s Lowe Volk Park Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Naturalist Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_Stewardship-Woody-Invasives-November-Lowe-Volk.jpg Photo submitted