Crawford Co. Veterans Hall of Fame to induct seven into Class of ‘22

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On Friday, November 11, 2022 the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame will induct seven veterans into the Class of 2022. The ceremony will be held at Bucyrus High School at 7PM on that day. The speaker will be David A. Riedel Lieutenant Colonel United States Marine Corps retired. The county high school bands will play various numbers along with other speakers.
The following are the veterans who will be inducted into the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame.
Paul Bloomfield
Wilmer W. Loy
Thomas Wesley Miller
Richard Eugene Johnson
Paul Kurtz Robinson, Jr.
Mary Ann Starner
James F. Starner
